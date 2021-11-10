Colony Group LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $167.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

