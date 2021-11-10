Colony Group LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $299.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 692,723 shares of company stock worth $214,345,054. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

