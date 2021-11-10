Colony Group LLC Sells 352 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS opened at $104.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $99.21. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.