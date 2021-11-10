Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE STK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. 43,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.19. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.