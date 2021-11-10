Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.15 ($7.24).

Commerzbank stock opened at €6.70 ($7.88) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.87. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

