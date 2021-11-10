Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce sales of $23.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.14 million and the highest is $23.90 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $20.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $91.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.48 million to $91.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $103.77 million, with estimates ranging from $99.20 million to $110.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

