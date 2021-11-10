Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,143 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

CHCT stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 205.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

