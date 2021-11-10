Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGDDY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 56,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,797. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

