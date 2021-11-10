Comparing ATA Creativity Global (AACG) and Its Competitors

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ATA Creativity Global to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ATA Creativity Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global Competitors 338 1178 1445 39 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 97.04%. Given ATA Creativity Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ATA Creativity Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million -$14.13 million -23.10 ATA Creativity Global Competitors $486.41 million -$10.90 million -22.63

ATA Creativity Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global. ATA Creativity Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -6.22% -4.89% -1.82% ATA Creativity Global Competitors -0.85% -37.15% 5.15%

Summary

ATA Creativity Global competitors beat ATA Creativity Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

