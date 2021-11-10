Comparing Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) & Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -33.11, suggesting that its share price is 3,411% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Curative Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.40 billion 0.97 $1.33 billion $1.87 18.04 Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Curative Biotechnology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Curative Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 5.28% 8.74% 3.44% Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Curative Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 2 12 5 0 2.16 Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.55%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Curative Biotechnology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions for the healthcare market. Its products include MedFlash, electronic Personal Health Manager, Medical Alert, personal emergency response services, product and medical transcription, disease management, revenue cycle management, and medical consulting-billing. The company was founded by Jon Pevzner on July 29, 1995 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

