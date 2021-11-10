Comparing Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Zalando shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zalando and NexTech AR Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $9.12 billion 2.54 $258.27 million $0.64 69.06 NexTech AR Solutions $13.20 million 8.36 -$11.64 million ($0.29) -4.45

Zalando has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions. NexTech AR Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Zalando has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zalando and NexTech AR Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 2 3 8 1 2.57 NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and NexTech AR Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 2.84% 12.71% 4.27% NexTech AR Solutions -109.03% -115.83% -91.57%

Summary

Zalando beats NexTech AR Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management. The All Other Segments consists of various emerging businesses. The company was founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider on February 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

