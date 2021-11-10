Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Computer Task Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 79,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.