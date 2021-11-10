Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,083 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,728,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 274,925 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 347,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 157,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $123.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

