Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,521.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,680.92 or 0.07036668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.71 or 0.00420471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $696.15 or 0.01046500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00088670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.10 or 0.00410539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.42 or 0.00277231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.33 or 0.00232005 BTC.

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

