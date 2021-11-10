Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,762,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

