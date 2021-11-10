Contrasting American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) & Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)

American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) and Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Power Group and Capstone Green Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Power Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Power Group and Capstone Green Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Power Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capstone Green Energy $67.64 million 1.39 -$18.39 million ($1.62) -3.84

American Power Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capstone Green Energy.

Risk & Volatility

American Power Group has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Green Energy has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.8% of American Power Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Power Group and Capstone Green Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Power Group N/A N/A N/A Capstone Green Energy -26.96% -123.66% -15.67%

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corp. engages in the provision of patented, software driven conversion technology for existing vehicular and stationary diesel engines. It operates through Dual Fuel Conversion Operations, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, IA.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes. It also sells microturbine units, components, and accessories. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, CA.

