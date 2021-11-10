Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Insider Stephen Biggins Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) insider Stephen Biggins sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.41), for a total transaction of A$2,900,000.00 ($2,071,428.57).
The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 21.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Core Lithium Company Profile
