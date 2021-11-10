CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

CoreCivic stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.22. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreCivic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of CoreCivic worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

