Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Central in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ALC opened at C$17.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$652.07 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of C$12.28 and a 1-year high of C$18.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

