Cormark Comments on Spin Master Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOY. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.64.

Shares of TOY opened at C$48.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.26. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$25.54 and a twelve month high of C$54.18.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.