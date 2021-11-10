Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading Down 11.1%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) dropped 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.72 and last traded at $41.21. Approximately 9,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 319,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $18,290,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $10,863,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $9,846,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $6,808,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $2,305,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

