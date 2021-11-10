Coupang (CPNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Coupang to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. On average, analysts expect Coupang to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPNG opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. Coupang has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coupang stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

