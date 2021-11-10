Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €61.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro in a report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €55.28 ($65.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. Covestro has a 52 week low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

