Cowen Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $126.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $108.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

NYSE GE traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 148,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,423. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of -211.81, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in General Electric by 48.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 43,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $12,091,000.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

