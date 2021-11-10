Craig Hallum Trims DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Target Price to $50.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.42. The company has a market cap of $718.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.77. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 73.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 159.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

