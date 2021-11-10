Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.61%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRAWA remained flat at $$32.46 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 237. Crawford United has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

