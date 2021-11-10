Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of SYNNEX worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after buying an additional 293,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,286,000 after buying an additional 270,363 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,475.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,357,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,769,000 after buying an additional 122,511 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $111.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,287. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

