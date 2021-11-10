Credit Suisse AG Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,110.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $893.05 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,089.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,130.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

