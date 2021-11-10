Credit Suisse AG Has $5.78 Million Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.24% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 277.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 445,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 107,676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UNG opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

