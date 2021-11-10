Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Thor Industries worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $107.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.