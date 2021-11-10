Credit Suisse AG Purchases 14,806 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after buying an additional 3,414,816 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,069,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,353.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,503,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after buying an additional 2,430,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

