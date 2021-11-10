Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,012 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stantec were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 259,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 15.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 39,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Stantec by 18.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,355,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after buying an additional 211,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 22.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

STN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.