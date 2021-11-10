Credit Suisse AG Takes $5.65 Million Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

SDIV opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

