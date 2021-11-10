Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $2.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

