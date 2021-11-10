Critical Comparison: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & ironSource (NYSE:IS)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and ironSource (NYSE:IS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and ironSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 2 0 3.00 ironSource 0 1 11 0 2.92

So-Young International currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 242.30%. ironSource has a consensus target price of $12.90, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than ironSource.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 3.34% 2.09% 1.65% ironSource N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and ironSource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $198.47 million 2.24 $890,000.00 $0.07 58.43 ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than ironSource.

Summary

So-Young International beats ironSource on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

