Critical Survey: Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) & Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vaxcyte and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 0 0 N/A Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 74.54%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxcyte and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$89.22 million ($1.69) -14.74 Adaptive Biotechnologies $98.38 million 49.52 -$146.23 million ($1.37) -25.20

Vaxcyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxcyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -25.60% -22.55% Adaptive Biotechnologies -129.89% -27.07% -18.07%

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

