Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 136,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,411,535 shares.The stock last traded at $6.13 and had previously closed at $5.34.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 188.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

