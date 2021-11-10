Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 136,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,411,535 shares.The stock last traded at $6.13 and had previously closed at $5.34.
CRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.68.
Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Story: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.