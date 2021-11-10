Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Up 16.1%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) was up 16.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.71. Approximately 305,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 558,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRON shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

