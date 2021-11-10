Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.18 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CCRN stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

