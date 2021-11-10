CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,629. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $23.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $795.69 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $925,534.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.