Crowns Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Crowns has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00227179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00093744 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

