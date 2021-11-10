CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,300.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $839,058.45 and $4,300.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00054861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00219781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00092200 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

