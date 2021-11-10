Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 27,289 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 377.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.01.

NYSE:DQ opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

