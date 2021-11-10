Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,965 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Livent worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 514,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Livent by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 136,956 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.