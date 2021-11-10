Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 63.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,291 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,685,000 after purchasing an additional 271,747 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.96, a P/E/G ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

