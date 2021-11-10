Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of California Resources worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,066,696 shares of company stock worth $83,810,664 over the last 90 days.

NYSE CRC opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

