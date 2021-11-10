Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,518 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $167.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $171.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

