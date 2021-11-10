CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CUMMIES) Trading 102.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded up 60% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, CUMROCKET CRYPTO has traded up 102.1% against the US dollar. One CUMROCKET CRYPTO coin can now be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. CUMROCKET CRYPTO has a market cap of $110.75 million and $3.02 million worth of CUMROCKET CRYPTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00074431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00099138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,828.95 or 1.00461677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.39 or 0.06983251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00019995 BTC.

About CUMROCKET CRYPTO

CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s total supply is 1,410,659,380 coins. CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

CUMROCKET CRYPTO Coin Trading

