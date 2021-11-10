CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) Plans €0.01 Dividend

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities stock opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.98. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

