CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $80.16

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.16, but opened at $76.15. CVR Partners shares last traded at $77.03, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $818.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.93 per share. This represents a $11.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 17,200.00%.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.